PBN earns 5 RIPA awards, including top honors for community outreach

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Providence Business News earned five awards, including two first-place honors, at the annual Rhode Island Press Association Editorial Awards Banquet on May 10.

The event at the Quonset “O” Club recognized the best work produced by Rhode Island news organizations across the state in 2023 in various categories, including photography, writing and design.

PBN took top honors for best newspaper front page and for community outreach. The latter recognizes PBN’s consistent efforts throughout the year to give voice to marginalized and underrepresented business and community groups. This included the monthly Everybody’s Business feature and the annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion summit and award program.

For the second consecutive year, PBN earned a second place award for best website.

PBN staff writers Christopher Allen and Katie Castellani and PBN staff also earned honorable mention awards for government reporting and news story, in-depth, with related editorials.

Last year PBN earned nine RIPA awards.

In March, PBN received 11 awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including five first place honors and recognition for general excellence.

In October, for the fourth year in a row, PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.