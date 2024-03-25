PBN earns 11 awards, including general excellence, in annual NENPA competition

WALTHAM, Mass. – Providence Business News received 11 awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including five first place honors and recognition for general excellence, during the association’s annual better newspaper convention held March 22-23.

PBN’s first place honors in the specialty publication, weekly and combined-class categories included awards for best website, best homepage, event special section, local election coverage and government reporting.

It’s also the 12th time in the last 16 years PBN has been recognized for general editorial excellence and the fourth consecutive year PBN’s overall website has been recognized.

This year’s contest recognized editorial work published between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

First place honors included PBN staff awards for the website, homepage and local election coverage (combined class).

PBN staff writer Christopher Allen and PBN Staff also took top honors among all weekly publications in government reporting for HELP WANTED: There are 1,700 unfilled state jobs, but has anyone noticed? and a related editorial.

PBN Special Projects Editor/Researcher James Bessette and PBN Staff received first and second place honors (combined class) for event special section.

Other second place honors include:

• Former PBN staff writer Nancy Lavin and PBN Staff in energy news and reporting (combined class) for LOST IN EMISSIONS: Businesses befuddled by state’s net-zero goals and a related editorial.

• PBN Production Director Anne Ewing for best front page (specialty publications).

PBN’s third place honors included:

• Overall general excellence.

• Former staffer Nancy Lavin and PBN Staff in education reporting among all weekly newspapers for SCHOOL DAZE: RIC searches for identity amid severe enrollment drop and a related editorial.

• Former staffer Claudia Chiappa in racial, ethnic or gender issue coverage (specialty class) for Opening a Pathway: Slate of programs exposing young people of color to field of medicine.

Last year PBN earned 15 awards from NENPA, including four first place honors.

In October, for the fourth consecutive year PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.