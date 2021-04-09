PBN earns 8 awards, including top website, in 2021 NENPA competition

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News received eight awards from the New England Newspaper and Press Association, including three first-place honors, during the 2021 New England Newspaper Convention, held virtually on April 8-9.

PBN.com was recognized as “best overall website” among specialty publications throughout New England. Last summer, the website was also recognized for the fourth time in eight years by the Association of Area Business Publishers as one of the three best websites for business publications.

PBN staff writer Nancy Lavin also earned two first-place awards from NENPA, including one she shared with former staff writer Elizabeth Graham for government reporting, for stories headlined, “Solar flare-up: Solar farms facing backlash across Ocean State” and “While delays have hampered offshore wind, land-based turbines loom large in R.I.”

Lavin also took top honors among specialty publications for racial or ethnic issue coverage, for “A question of equity: Can R.I. level the field for minority business owners?”

PBN also received two second-place awards among specialty publications, including for “best coverage of coronavirus” for its extensive ongoing reporting on the pandemic. It also took second for overall design and presentation for a niche publication for PBN A Guide to Stuff Designed, Made and Built in Rhode Island.

PBN also took three third-place awards among specialty publications and large weeklies (with circulations greater than 5,000).

They included staff writer Mary MacDonald in “health reporting” for “NO PANACEA: Employers told COVID-19 tests won’t ensure safety in workplace; special projects editor James Bessette for “social issues feature story” for “Strength in numbers? Some struggling nonprofits eye an alliance” and for best “front page” among specialty publications for its April 24, 2020 issue.

Last November, PBN was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA, at the organization’s 2020 fall conference that was also held virtually.