PBN names 2026 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Sixty-eight honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2026 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each of the companies and organizations recognized in this year’s program, now in its 21st year, was judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories based on the companies’ employee counts in the region – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers.
The honorees will be recognized June 11 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Approximately 650 attendees attended last year’s sold-out event, many of whom donned festive attire
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Each honoree will also be featured in a special section appearing in PBN’s June 19 print and digital editions. Additional information, including tickets for the event, can be found on PBN.com
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The 2026 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions
- AVTECH Software Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Building Enclosure Science
- Compass IT Compliance
- Debug Pest Control
- Envision Technology Advisors
- Findley Dermatology
- Howes
- Lathrop Insurance
- Narragansett Council - Scouting America
- Red House Custom Building LLC
- RIKB Design Build
- South County Smiles
- Technology Advisory Group
- USI Insurance Services
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- Baystate Financial
- Carey Richmond & Viking Insurance
- Citrin Cooperman
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Delta Dental of Rhode Island
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward Jones
- Embrace Home Loans
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- JPS Construction and Design
- KPMG
- Lockheed Architectural Solutions, Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Nabsys
- Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.
- New England Construction
- Pariseault Builders, Inc.
- Providence Mutual
- Rhode Island Commerce
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Strides Behavioral Services, LLC
- United Way of Rhode Island
- Vertikal6
- Westerly Community Credit Union
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- Arnold Lumber Co.
- BankFive
- BankNewport
- Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.
- CBIZ
- Centreville Bank
- Chisholm Chisholm and Kilpatrick LTD
- Coastal Credit Union
- Collette Travel Service
- Falvey Insurance Group
- Gilbane
- Igus Inc.
- KLR
- Narragansett Bay Commission
- Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy
- RIHousing
- Saint Elizabeth Community
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Newport Restaurant Group
- The Washington Trust Co.
- University Orthopedics Inc.
KPMG LLP is the presenting sponsor for PBN's 2026 Best Places to Work program. AAA Northeast, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co. and Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP are the partner sponsors.
(Veer Mudambi is the special project editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.)