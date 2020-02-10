PBN’s Economic Trends Summit approaches

PROVIDENCE – PBN’s Economic Trends Summit will take place on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Providence Warwick.

The summit will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This year’s summit features keynote speaker and guest moderator Thomas Tzitzouris, director at Strategas Research Partners. Tzitzouris directs the firm’s fixed income research efforts, including interest rate and credit term structure strategies, callable bond analysis, sector relative value research, and valuation analysis for treasury, agency and high-grade corporate bonds, according to Strategas.

The summit will feature an overview of the Rhode Island economy and forecast economic trends for the rest of the year. Topics will include the blue economy, Rhode Island’s positioning in regards to a potential recession, the unemployment rate’s impact on staffing in Rhode Island, the recent manufacturing growth slowdown and the local impact of national trade policy and national politics, among other topics.

- Advertisement -

Panelists include Luke Ebersold, Rhode Island managing partner for Blum, Shapiro & Co. P.C.; Mark K. W. Gim, president and CEO of Washington Trust; Stefan Pryor, Rhode Island commerce secretary; Thomas O. Sweeney, principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal; and Kristin Urbach, executive director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets may be purchased online.