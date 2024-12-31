PCU supports Farm Fresh R.I. with $10K donation, volunteer work

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union has donated $10,000 to Farm Fresh Rhode Island in support of the organization’s work to empower local farmers and food producers, the credit union announced.

In September, Farm Fresh R.I. was PCU’s largest nonprofit partner in the credit union’s inaugural Day of Purpose, “which helped shine a spotlight on the ever-growing need for hunger assistance programs in local communities and the importance of making nutritious fresh produce accessible for all in need,” according to a news release.

“During our Day of Purpose, more than 100 PCU team members banded together with local nonprofits to help raise awareness of food insecurity in Rhode Island,” Sean Daly, head of People’s Credit Union, said in a statement. “We would not have been able to make that kind of impact on our community without the help of Farm Fresh RI and their Hope’s Harvest, Harvest Kitchen, and Bonus Bucks programs.”

Also in September, PCU employees volunteered at three Hope’s Harvest farms and two Harvest Kitchens to help assemble more than 1,000 Farm Fresh children’s activity packets to help teach parents and guardians about Farm Fresh’s Bonus Bucks program, which provides a 100% matching bonus on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program purchases at participating farmers markets throughout Rhode Island.