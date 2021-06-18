PensionmarkMeridien Partners With Lion Street

PensionmarkMeridien (“Meridien”) has entered into a strategic relationship with Lion Street, Inc. In joining Lion Street as a new member-owner, Meridien adds vast experience in providing executive benefit programs, sophisticated life insurance strategies, and qualified retirement plans. Lion Street is known for providing elite life insurance advisors with access to top-tier financial products, intellectual capital and specialized resources to help meet the needs of high-net-worth, high-income and business clients. Owned by Vincent Passananti and Mikko Passananti, Meridien continues to operate as an independent financial services firm. In addition to their executive benefits and insurance practices, Meridien also operates a substantial wealth advisory and retirement plan practice.

“Our new partnership expands our ability to deliver customized corporate and individual insurance solutions to our clients through enhanced carrier relationships, cutting edge technology, underwriting expertise, and advanced case design support,” stated Mikko Passananti, Executive Vice President, Meridien. “This relationship will help us to provide better outcomes for our clients through Lion Street’s sheer scale and market footprint.”

“Lion Street is built on the premise that elite firms, with the right business partner, can have even better outcomes. We are thrilled that PensionmarkMeridien, a longtime preeminent life insurance centric firm, will not only strengthen our national network, but they will also benefit greatly,” said Bob Carter, Founder and CEO of Lion Street.

About Lion Street

Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides its elite network of Firms and financial professionals access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to help meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Together, Lion Street’s Owners are strongly committed to building a highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit www.lionstreet.com.

About PensionmarkMeridien

Founded in 1975, PensionmarkMeridien is a proudly independent, diversified financial services organization. The firm serves corporations, ranging from successful small businesses to the Fortune 500®, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and affluent families with unique insurance and investment services. PensionmarkMeridien’s mission is to assist in our clients’ accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. To learn more about PensionmarkMeridien, please visit https://pensionmarkmeridien.com/. Pensionmark® Financial Group, LLC (“Pensionmark”) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Pensionmark® is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC (member SIPC).

