Philanthropy Calendar, April 9, 2025

Gala night

St. Andrew’s School will hold its third annual Saints Gala, themed “Around the World,” on Thursday, April 24, from 6-10 p.m. at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. The event will feature dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment in celebration and support of the Barrington-based private school. The evening will also honor longtime St. Andrew’s educators for their dedication to the school. Tickets cost $200. For more information, visit St. Andrew’s website.

Walk for life

AIDS Project Rhode Island will hold its annual AIDS Run/Walk for Life on Saturday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. at Pierce Field, 201 Mercer St., East Providence. The event will consist of a 5K running portion and a 1-mile fun run/walk. Funds raised from registered participants will support the organization’s mission to end AIDS. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

A grand evening

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will hold its annual gala on Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Graduate by Hilton Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. Along with raising funds for the nonprofit performing arts organization, the event will also honor Greenwood Credit Union CEO and President Frederick Reinhardt with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts for his ongoing philanthropic support to the theater. Dinner and entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets cost $300. For more information, visit the theater’s website.

Honoring heroes

The YMCA of Greater Providence will hold its annual Y Heroes event on Tuesday, May 13, at 8 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will recognize several individuals for their efforts supporting the community. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the organization’s mission to help local children and families through activities. For more information, visit the YMCA’s website.

Scoring goals

Project GOAL, a local nonprofit supporting education opportunities for local youths through soccer, will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Stadium at Tidewater Landing, 150 Taft St., Pawtucket. The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, wine grabs and a major raffle. Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit the event’s website.