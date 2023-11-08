Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 8, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Helping veterans

Ocean State Job Lot is holding its annual “Buy, Give, Get” coat donation program to benefit veterans in need. Between now and Jan. 3, 2024, any customer who buys a warm coat at a Job Lot location for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need will receive a $40 gift card. Approximately 55,000 winter coats will be available for purchase during the coat drive.

Drinks and animals

Rhode Home Rescue will hold a Cocktail Party Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7-9 p.m. at the organization’s new facility at 1084 West Shore Road, Warwick. The event will offer drinks, raffles, a bake sale and more. Tickets cost $25 and proceeds will support the organization, which helps find forever homes for dogs. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a ball

Sojourner House will host its 13th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7-11 p.m. at the Graduate Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. The event will include an astrological-inspired cocktail hour, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live performances. Sojourner House will sponsor a celestial-themed dessert contest and challenge the city’s best bakeries. Tickets cost $125 and proceeds will go toward the organization, which supports those who have experienced domestic abuse. For more information, visit the Sojourner House’s website.

Your best guess

A trivia night will be held in support of the Davisville Free Library on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 6-9 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Attendees will participate in various trivia contests for chances to win prizes. Tickets cost $25 and proceeds will support the library’s operations. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.