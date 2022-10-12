Poll: McKee rises to 4th-least popular governor in nation

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee was ranked the fourth-least popular governor in the nation in a new Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

McKee’s approval rating from Rhode Island registered voters surveyed between July 1 and Sept. 30 was 47% and his disapproval rating was 38%. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were below McKee at the bottom of the rankings.

It was slight rise for McKee since the last poll. In that survey, released on July 20, the Democratic governor was the least-popular governor in the nation with an approval rating of 38% and a disapproval rating of 43%.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker stood at the top of the latest ranking with a 74% approval rating and a 20% disapproval rating. Fellow Republican governors Phil Scott of Vermont and Larry Hogan of Maryland were second and third respectively. Nine of the top 10 governors were Republicans.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was the most popular Democratic governor, with a 59% approval rating and a 35% disapproval rating.

New England governor approval ratings:

Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker, R: 74%

Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott, R: 73%

New Hampshire: Gov. Chris Sununu, R: 59%

Connecticut: Gov. Ned Lamont, D: 58%

Maine: Gov. Janet Mills, D: 54%

Rhode Island: Gov. Daniel J. McKee, D: 47%.