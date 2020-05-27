PPAC won’t reopen until 2021

PROVIDENCE – Providence Performing Arts Center’s reopening will not be until January 2021, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The theater said that it is taking a “very cautious and measured approach” to opening its doors again to the public.

PPAC, along with all large venues across Rhode Island – Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Trinity Repertory Company and The Ryan Center, to name a few – have been closed to the public, and performances have either been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The R.I. Convention Center has been set up as a field hospital, while The Vets is currently the site of Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s daily press conferences.

Two upcoming shows that were scheduled for this year – the Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert and the production of “Dear Evan Hansen” – have been postponed until June 2021 and October 2021, respectively. PPAC said tickets purchased for these shows will be honored at the new dates. The June 21 “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” show has been canceled.

PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said in an email to PPAC subscribers that the theater will do “all we can to make the coming Broadway season one you can look forward to and safely enjoy.”

It is unclear if PPAC will operate at limited capacity or what safety measures are going to be in place once it reopens to the public in January. PPAC did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

PPAC also announced show dates for its upcoming season. The shows scheduled to be held are:

The Prom , Jan. 23-29

, Jan. 23-29 RENT 25 th Anniversary Farewell Tour , Feb. 12-14

, Feb. 12-14 Oklahoma! , March 2-7

, March 2-7 Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations , March 30-April 4

, March 30-April 4 Summer: The Donna Summer Musical , April 6-11

, April 6-11 An Officer and a Gentleman , April 16-18

, April 16-18 My Fair Lady , April 20-25

, April 20-25 Jersey Boys , Spring 2021 TBA

, Spring 2021 TBA Riverdance 25 th Anniversary Show , Spring 2021 TBA

, Spring 2021 TBA Mean Girls, June 15-20

Those with questions about tickets may either call PPAC’s box office at (401) 421-2787 or reach them by email.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.