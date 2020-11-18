PPAC’s Singleton: Broadway shows will be presented starting in late fall 2021

PROVIDENCE – Providence Performing Arts Center CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton announced Wednesday that the live performances that make up the Taco Inc./The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and the Encore Series will be presented starting in the late fall of 2021 and run through the mid 2022.

The local nonprofit theater was one of several large venues, including the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, The Ryan Center and Trinity Repertory Company, that closed to the public in the spring and canceled events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, PPAC announced that it would not reopen until January 2021, citing at the time it was taking a “very cautious and measured approach” to reopening its doors. PPAC’s reopening to live shows falls in concert with Trinity Rep’s reopening timeline.

Singleton said the entire Broadway industry decided to do a “national reset” of all touring shows this winter through late next fall. Therefore, all Broadway-subscription shows and Broadway performances will not be held at PPAC from January 2021 through June 2021, Singleton said.

“It takes a great deal of strategic planning and coordination of talent both on and off stage, and vast financial resources to create and mount a show even in the best of times,” Singleton said.

Singleton said PPAC is working to confirm new show dates and will announce those at a later time. He also said subscribers’ current payments and parking passes will be applied to the 2021-22 schedule.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.