Trinity Rep will not host live in-person shows until fall 2021

PROVIDENCE – There will be no live in-person indoor shows at Trinity Repertory Company until the fall of 2021, the theater group announced Thursday.

Trinity Rep previously announced that its 2020-21 season, which consists of eight productions including the revival of “The Prince of Providence,” would not start until January 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Trinity Rep will hold its annual “A Christmas Carol” production virtually this year.

Ticket holders will have their tickets rolled over once productions resume, Trinity Rep said, and the box office will confirm dates.

During the pause in production, Trinity Rep will work on education initiatives, such as conducting online classes and doing digital productions, including the Facebook Live show “Your Half Hour Call with Curt.”

Trinity Rep said it will also focus on antiracism efforts as it has chartered an antiracism transformation committee, which will lead these efforts over the next 10 months. Among Trinity Rep’s goals for antiracism include reviewing and adapting all practices and procedures; hosting an antiracism working forum; creating and supporting affinity groups; and developing an equity, diversity, and inclusion/antiracism strategic plan.

