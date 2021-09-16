Providence City Council to propose classification, salary changes to Providence Police community relations role

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Council is moving ahead with plans to reclassify a new community relations role within the Providence Police Department as a civilian post rather than a police major, with a potential salary cut.

The Council at its meeting Thursday night is slated to reintroduce the classification and compensation ordinances tied to the fiscal 2022 budget, making two key changes: Adding a civilian “public safety community police liaison” job, to report to the Office of the Public Safety Commissioner and removing that role from within the uniform personnel section of the police department. The proposal also adds a fifth police major.

The changes, first pitched by Council President John J. Igliozzi in a letter to Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Sept. 8, comes amid increasing criticism over Elorza’s appointment of a city administrator to the community relations police major originally included in the fiscal 2022 spending plan. Michael Stephens, a longtime city employee and Providence native, has headed the city recreation department since 2015, but has no law enforcement training.

A number of city lawmakers and local and national policing organizations opposed the decision, citing Stephens’ lack of police training as well as informal agreements between the mayor and the council that an existing officer of color would be promoted to the role.

The position is new to the department, and was created to help bridge the gap between existing officers and the community while also helping redirect emergency calls better suited to mental health and social service professionals away from law enforcement. The role also included responsibilities for supervising the police academy as well as promotion and testing for internal officers and choosing new recruits.

The proposed changes are expected to be referred to the city Finance Committee after being introduced before the council Thursday night. If approved, Stephens could see his salary cut by up to $22,000; the reclassification of his role also shifts the pay range to $99,500 – $115,000. The previous pay range under which he was appointed is the standard police major salary of $116,000 to $137,000.

Igliozzi told PBN the new pay range was simply a “placeholder,” but did acknowledge that the shift to a civilian role may mean a pay cut. He also indicated Stephens may not be able to keep the job at all, instead suggesting the city advertise the position for any civilian candidates, including Stephens, to apply.

Stephens previously declined to comment, saying he preferred to stay out of the controversy. Elorza has continued to defend his nomination of Stephens, citing support from Police Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Hugh T. Clements.

In an interview with PBN on Wednesday, Elorza said the controversy was “on the way to sorting itself out,” but did not elaborate on what he meant.

The council can shift appropriations within the already-approved spending plan as long as the bottom line stays the same. The additional funding for the second position could come from unspent areas of the budget, such as several of the canceled festivals, or potentially, federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, Igliozzi said previously.

The Providence City Council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.