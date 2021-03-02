Providence expands COVID-19 vaccination to age 50 and older in 3 hard-hit neighborhoods

PROVIDENCE – People aged 50 and older in three zip codes of Providence are now eligible to register to receive a vaccination against COVID-19.

The city received state permission to expand its vaccine availability to residents younger than 65 in the zip codes that include hard-hit neighborhoods, such as Manton and Olneyville. The zip codes are 02907, 02908 and 02909.

Residents of those zip codes can register for an upcoming clinic, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office announced Tuesday.

In addition, Clinica Esperanza, a nonprofit health center that works with residents who do not have health insurance, has received state permission to vaccinate people in the three zip codes who are 18 or older, provided they can accompany an older resident to the vaccination.

The clinics are limited to people in those specific zip codes.

The expansion to the three zip codes falls into the state’s effort to provide equity in vaccination for residents who live in communities particularly hard-hit by infection and death during the pandemic. Central Falls, in its entirety, was allowed to vaccinate all residents who live in the community beginning in Phase 1.

The state is now in Phase 2 of its vaccine deployment, which includes all residents 65 and older as well as previously authorized groups.

Cities, such as Providence, are operating their own vaccination clinics using supplies authorized by the state.

In a news release, Elorza said the city is working closely with the state and with community partners to encourage residents to step forward and be vaccinated.

“Providence is making every effort to administer vaccines equitably and efficiently and this next step allows us to more directly reach our most vulnerable residents as quickly as possible,” Elorza said.

The vaccination clinics run by the city of Providence are operated by the Providence Emergency Management Agency.

The vaccination registration site is through the city’s website at VaccinatePVD.com. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.