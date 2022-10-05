Providence expands WiFi in the Parks program

PROVIDENCE – Five more parks will offer free internet access to visitors as part of the city’s WiFi in the Parks program, city officials announced last week.

With the expansion, which extends the program to Cabral Park, Hopkins Square Park, Merino Park, Mt. Pleasant Park and Viscolosi Park, a total of 11 city parks will offer free WiFi access to visitors.

The latest round of access points joins Neutaconkanut Park, Paterson Park, George J. West Park, Columbia Park, Ardoene Park and Joseph Williams Park.

“Access to the internet can be critical for succeeding in school, finding employment opportunities and taking care of day-to-day tasks in our lives,” Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement. “Expanding public WiFi locations helps to promote equitable access to the internet for Providence residents and visitors, and I appreciate the partnership of the City Council to prioritize this project.”

The program draws its funding from the $166 million American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to Providence.

The city is also pursuing WiFi access at several Roger Williams Park venues, including the park’s casino, boathouse, Botanical Center and Temple of Music, and expects to have these locations online later in the fall.

All Providence recreation centers also offer public WiFi, including City Hall, the Providence Rink at BankNewport City Center, and the Joseph A. Doorley Jr. Municipal Building.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.