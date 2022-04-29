Providence Living builds on rapid growth, adds architecture division

NEW DIGS: Providence Living is emerging as a real estate developer behind some of the most prominent redevelopment projects in the city. In front of their newly rehabilitated downtown headquarters at 259 Weybosset St., are, from left, Dustin Dezube, owner; Kevin Diamond, principal architect of Providence Architecture; and Eric Belisle, principal of Providence Building. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
In the past year, Providence Living has bought prominent properties throughout the city, including the Hotel Dolce Villa on Federal Hill, the former Club Karma in the Jewelry District and the bed-and-breakfast called The Old Court on College Hill. But owner Dustin Dezube, whose company now owns 68 buildings with 217 apartment units throughout the…

