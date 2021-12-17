Providence man pleads guilty to defrauding food suppliers of $832K

PROVIDENCE – A city man on Friday pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and assault of a federal officer after police say he defrauded businesses of $832,000 by falsely obtaining credit from food distributors to purchase lobster, wild boar and other luxury foods.

Paul Diogenes, also known as Paul Dejullio, 49, admitted in court to creating a fictitious catering company and listing his alias as president. He admitted to reselling much of the food, in some instances to the same business whose stolen banking information he used to gain credit from the food distributors, according to U.S Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Diogenes falsely claimed that the food he was selling was from a restaurant that he recently closed.

On Aug. 3, he rammed two FBI vehicles while fleeing from law enforcement who were waiting for him behind an East Providence business.

Nine days later he was arrested at a Middleboro, Mass., hotel, with a briefcase containing $116,000 in cash.

Diogenes is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., on March 29.