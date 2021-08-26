Quonset Business Park offering rental spaces to businesses this fall

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Quonset Business Park is offering seven rental spaces this fall for businesses that want to occupy a unit in its 20,000-square-foot flex building.
Flex Building 4, as it’s called, was approved by the Quonset Development Corp. board of directors in early 2021. The Quonset Development Corp. is a quasi-state agency responsible for the development and management of the Quonset Business Park.
The building includes three 4,000-square-foot units, and four 2,000-square-foot units. The building offers office space, restroom facilities and high-bay manufacturing/assembly/warehouse space with 24-foot ceiling heights, as well as full-service utilities, including high-speed broadband.
The buildings at the park were designed to meet the needs of modern manufacturers, and tenants can customize their spaces to meet their unique needs.
On Aug. 17, the Quonset Development Corp. board approved Flex Building 5, which will offer the same configuration as Flex Buildings 2 and 3 on the property, with 40,000 square feet of total space split into four 10,000-square-foot units. It will be completed in the spring of 2022.
Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.
