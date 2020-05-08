R.I. 5% hotel tax collections dip in Feb. prior to COVID-19 shutdowns

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in February declined 5.3% year over year to $947,887, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Friday.

Of that collection, $890,478 was collected from traditional hotels while $57,411 was collected from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Figures for February precede the mass shutdown of the state due to COVID-19. The hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

The following is a breakdown of February’s allocation of 5% hotel tax revenue:

Regional tourism districts were allocated $342,441 of the tax for the month. The largest of these allocations was to Aquidneck Island (108,153).

Municipalities were allocated $215,661. Providence had the largest share of this allocation at $66,092.

R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $253,841.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau received an allocation of $135,945.

Fiscal year to date in February, collection of the 5% hotel tax totaled $15.4 million, a 4.3% increase year over year.