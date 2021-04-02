R.I. an offshore wind follower

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Offshore wind supporters were heartened by the Biden administration’s March 29 commitment to the industry, including the environmental review of at least three Atlantic Coast projects. These include Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts, South Fork off Long Island, N.Y., and a massive wind farm off the New Jersey coast. Vineyard Wind is due to become operational…