R.I. blood donations trickle in as economy starts to reopen

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Blood collections often wane during months when people become busier. And by that guide, 2021 is shaping up to be a difficult spring and summer for the blood supply in Rhode Island. Blood donations have been impacted by the resumption of travel and activities as pandemic-related COVID-19 infections have eased in Rhode Island. Collections were…