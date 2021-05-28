R.I. blood donations trickle in as economy starts to reopen

IN NEED: Andre Gill donates blood at the Rhode Island Blood Center. The center says donations are decreasing as people become more active as the economy reopens and COVID-19 infections decline. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Blood collections often wane during months when people become busier. And by that guide, 2021 is shaping up to be a difficult spring and summer for the blood supply in Rhode Island. Blood donations have been impacted by the resumption of travel and activities as pandemic-related COVID-19 infections have eased in Rhode Island. Collections were…

