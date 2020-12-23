R.I. cases of COVID-19 increase by 879, with 26 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 879 on Tuesday, with 26 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in the state totaled 442, an increase from 440 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 49 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 54 one day prior, and 35 were on a ventilator, a decline from 38 reported Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 82,066 to date while deaths have totaled 1,704.

There were 17,279 tests processed in Rhode Island Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 5.1%. Excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.7%.

- Advertisement -

There have been 1.89 million tests administered in the state to date to 613,839 individuals.

RIDOH also said that there have been 7,072 individuals that have received first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state to date.