R.I. College to require vaccines for students

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College announced Wednesday that it will require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester.

RIC is the latest local college to mandate vaccines for its respective students.

All three state institutions – the University of Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island and now RIC – are requiring students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

RIC said the requirement will include all undergraduate, graduate, full-time and part-time students. The college is also strongly encouraging all faculty and staff to be vaccinated, but not requiring them to do so.

The college’s Center for Health & Wellness, along with The Wellness Co., will offer a vaccination clinic on campus offering the Pfizer vaccine, RIC said. The first doses for students will be administered on June 29 between 3-7 p.m. and the required second doses will be done July 20 from 3-7 p.m., all inside the college’s student union ballroom.

Those who wish to be vaccinated at the clinic must register online, RIC said. Additional vaccine information will be released to students, faculty and staff in the coming days, the college said.

RIC also said exemptions for medical and religious reasons will considered. Students will also be required to upload completed vaccination cards to the college’s online portal.

