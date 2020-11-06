R.I. COVID-19 cases increase to new daily high of 630, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 630 on Thursday, with two more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health announced late Friday.

The latest data sets a new record for the most new coronavirus cases identified in the Ocean State in a single day, exceeding the figures announced Thursday when Gov. Gina M. Raimondo put forth seven new restrictions, including a stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., to curb the virus spread. Those restrictions will begin Nov. 8.

Cases in Rhode Island to date have totaled 36,380. It is unclear if the figures that were announced Thursday – 566 new cases identified on Nov. 4 – have been revised.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 now total 1,224.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients have increased day to day by five to 187. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in an intensive care unit – up by one from the previous day – and 12 were on a ventilator, also up by one from the prior day.

There were 16,436 tests conducted Thursday, with an overall positive test rate of 3.8%, slightly higher than the 3.6% reported by RIDOH Thursday. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.5%.

This marks 17 consecutive days in which the positive test rate for first-time testers has exceeded 10%, and Oct. 10 was the last time the positive test rate for first-time testers was below the 5% threshold.

To date, there have been 1.22 million tests administered to 453,647 people, according to RIDOH.

The latest data figures, which normally arrive at approximately noon each day, arrived more than five hours late Friday due to “routine database maintenance,” according to RIDOH’s COVID-19 data hub.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.