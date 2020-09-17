R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 101; 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 101 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.
Cases in the state have totaled 23,488 to date, a rise of 130 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 100.
The state also announced four new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,085.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 88, an increase from 86 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 87. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.
There were 8,161 tests administered in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and negative test results, the positive rate in the state was 6.6%. To date, there have been 665,926 tests administered in the state.
