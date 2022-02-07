R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,255 over weekend, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,255 from Feb. 4 through Sunday, with nine deaths in that stretch, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 286, a decrease from 311 reported on Feb. 4. Of those hospitalized, 39 were in intensive care units and 25 were on a ventilator.

There have been 504 new cases per 100,000 persons in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 1,451 new cases identified from Feb. 4, 2021, through Feb. 6, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 6, 2021, was 298 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 283 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 6, 2021, of which 51 were in the ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

There have been 807,211 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 349,499, an increase of 1,598 from figures reported on Feb. 4, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,363.

There were 3,434 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 8.9%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.