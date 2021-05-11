R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 134, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 134 on Monday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVId-19 patients in the state totaled 104, a rise from 97 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day to day, and 15 were on a ventilator, also a decline of three from the previous day.

There have been 1.01 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date and 455,531 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, the department said.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 150,097 to date, a rise of 149 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 8,071 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 11.4%.

There have been 4.14 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 909,936 individuals.