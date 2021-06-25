R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 14, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 14 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 22, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, five were in an intensive care unit and three were on a ventilator.

There have been 11.5 new cases in the state per 100,000 residents, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 621,678 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

There have been 152,514 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 13 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,728 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island to date.

There were 6,057 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.9%.

There have been 4.45 million tests administered in the state to date to 950,932 individuals.