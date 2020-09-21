R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 264 over weekend with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 264 from Friday through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 23,932 to date, an increase of 312 from figures reported on Friday, accounting for both the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 88.

Deaths in the state due to the virus increased by nine over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,097.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 78, an increase from 75 a day before. The three-day average of new cases was 78. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care and four were on ventilators.

There were 2,136 tests administered in the state on Sunday with an overall positive rate of 2.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the overall positive rate was 6.8%. To date, there have been 690,281 tests conducted in the state.