R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 296, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 296 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 98, a rise of three day to day. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 194.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “high transmission.”

There have been 159,710 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 355 from figures reported on Thursday. Deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus have totaled 2,753 to date.

There have been 674,452 individuals in the state fully vaccinated to date, as well as 1.37 million total COVID-19 vaccines administered.

There were 9,768 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.7%.

There have been 4.77 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.01 million individuals.