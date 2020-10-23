R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 449, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 449 on Thursday, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

The day-to-day increase was the second largest in the state to date, only lower than the revised Thursday figure of 470.

Cases in the state have totaled 30,118 to date, an increase of 524 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have totaled 1,177 to date.

Hospitalizations due to the virus totaled140, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There were 14,073 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 13.8%.

There have been 1.03 million tests administered in the state so far to 412,850 different individuals.