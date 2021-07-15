R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 50, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 50 on Wednesday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 22, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and three were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 21.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 645,711 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,927 to date, a rise of 54 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,736 to date.

There were 4,963 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5.9%.

There have been 4.54 million tests administered in the state to date to 965,434 individuals.