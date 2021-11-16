R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 516, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 516 on Monday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

The daily case count was the highest in the state since April 9, 2021.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 106, a rise from 98 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and nine were on a ventilator.

There have been 243.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 752,133 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.66 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 184,777 confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 557 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,901 to date.

There were 10,066 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 5.1%. There have been 5.89 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three metrics worsening week to week:

The positive rate of tests last week was 3.1%, a rise from 2.3% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 83, a decline from 107 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents totaled 222 last week, a rise from 169 one week prior.