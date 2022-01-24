R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 5,180 since Jan. 20, with 11 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 5,180 from Jan. 20 through Sunday, with 11 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have decreased by approximately 9.5% since Jan. 20. There are 452 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease from the 505 hospitalized on Jan. 20. Of those hospitalized, 37 are in intensive care units and 25 are on ventilators.

There have been 1,672 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 2,451 new cases identified between Jan. 20, 2021, and Jan. 23, 2021. There were 388 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Jan. 23, 2021, of which 61 were in the ICU and 35 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 492.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 799,077 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.06 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 332,961, an increase of 5,180 from figures reported on Jan. 20, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,253.

There were 7,819 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 13.2%, amounting to 1,034 new positive cases. There have been 7.15 million tests administered in the state.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.