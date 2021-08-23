R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 577 over weekend, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 577 from Aug. 20 through Sunday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

All state-run testing sites across the state were closed Sunday due to the tropical storm.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 103, a rise from 98 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care units and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 186 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 676,741 individuals in the state fully vaccinated against the virus, as well as 1.37 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 160,329 to date, an increase of 619 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,757 to date.

There were 1,532 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with a positive rate of 6.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 27.8%.

There have been 4.78 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.01 million individuals.