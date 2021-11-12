R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 722 over past two days, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 722 over the past two days, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

There was no release of state COVID-19 metrics on Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 104, a decline from 106 reported on Nov. 10. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 196.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 749,641 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island and 1.64 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 183,257, a rise of 771 from figures reported Nov. 10, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,890 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 8,227 tests processed on Thursday with a positive rate of 3.7%. There have been 5.85 million tests administered in the state to date.