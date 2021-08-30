R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 757 over weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 757 from Aug. 27 through Sunday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 119, a decline from 127 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 17 are in intensive care units and 13 are on a ventilator.

The department said that new cases per 100,000 residents in the state totaled 201.6 in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 684,438 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.39 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases total 162,325 to date, a rise of 624 from figures reported from prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,769 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,976 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.7%.

There have been 4.85 million tests administered in the state to 1.02 million individuals.