R.I. February jobless rate 4th highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in New England in February at 3.9%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower month to month in February in 31 states and Washington, D.C., and stable in 19 states, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases year over year in February, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.8% in February, a 0.2 percentage-point change from January and 2.4 percentage points lower year over year.

Washington, D.C., had the highest unemployment rate in the country in February at 6.1%, while Nebraska and Utah had the lowest rate at 2.1%.

- Advertisement -

New England unemployment rates in February:

Connecticut: 4.9%, a decline from 5.3% one month prior and 7.2% year over year.

Massachusetts: 4.7%, a decline from 4.8% in January and 6.7% one year prior.

Maine: 4%, a decline from 4.1% in January and 4.6% year over year.

Rhode Island: 3.9%, a decline from 4.2% one month prior and 6.1% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.9%, a decline from 3% in January and 3.9% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 2.7%, a decline from 2.9% in January and 4% one year prior.