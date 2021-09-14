R.I. Infrastructure Bank refinancing returns $6.4M

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced it has saved $6.4 million under a refinancing of bonds for municipal and quasi-public organization water projects, according to a news release.
The savings through the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund bonds will be returned to the borrowers who received initial financing through the program, including $2.6 million for the Narragansett Bay Commission.
Other borrowers receiving funds back through the refinancing are:
- $880,000 for the city of Newport.
- $620,000 for Providence Water.
- $615,000 for the city of Warwick.
- $599,000 for the city of Woonsocket.
- $299,000 for the town of West Warwick.
- $174,000 for the town of Burrillville.
