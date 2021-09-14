R.I. Infrastructure Bank refinancing returns $6.4M

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced it has saved $6.4 million under a refinancing of bonds for municipal and quasi-public organization water projects, according to a news release.

The savings through the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund bonds will be returned to the borrowers who received initial financing through the program, including $2.6 million for the Narragansett Bay Commission.

Other borrowers receiving funds back through the refinancing are:

$880,000 for the city of Newport.

$620,000 for Providence Water.

$615,000 for the city of Warwick.

$599,000 for the city of Woonsocket.

$299,000 for the town of West Warwick.

$174,000 for the town of Burrillville.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN.

