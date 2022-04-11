R.I., Mass. gas prices drop sharply; below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island fell to $4.02 per gallon, 11 cents less than last week and 9 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Gas prices have continued to slide due to falling oil prices, the agency said. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.11.

“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.76 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.43 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.04 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas dropped 7 cents week to week to $4.11 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.74 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.48 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.71 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.11 per gallon.