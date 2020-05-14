R.I. offers COVID-19 guidelines for businesses; May 18 deadline for plans

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has created a resource for businesses that outlines operating requirements in the time of COVID-19.

The guide, located at ReopeningRI.com, includes updates on which businesses and organizations are allowed to be in operation in the state’s current reopening phase, mask- requirement guidelines, health regulations related to the virus, as well as specific guidelines for restaurants, retail stores and faith-based organizations.

The site also covers general business guidelines, and a template for the state-required COVID-19 control plan.

The template must be completed by May 18 for all businesses in the state, including those that closed and plan to reopen and businesses that remained open throughout the shutdown. Control plans do not need to be submitted to the state but must be retained on the premises of the business and will be required to be made available to the R.I. Department of Health in the event of an inspection or outbreak.

