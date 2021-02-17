R.I. opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 65 and older, starting next week

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will begin allowing people 65 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 22, the R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The state has also launched a vaccine site, VaccinateRI.org, for people to register to be vaccinated at one of the two state-run sites, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston.

Residents over 75 may register for appointments at the two sites now for Thursday. The website portal is available in Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

The department said that people who cannot register online can get help by calling an automated line at 844-930-1779. The call center for registration will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

“With the success of Phase 1 in shoring up our health care system, and the ability for speed and scale in Phase 2, Rhode Island is well-positioned to stay ahead of COVID-19,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “Now, with a single website and phone number to sign up for appointments at any of our state-run sites, we’re taking our successful testing model and bringing it to this final frontier in our fight to end this pandemic.”

Eligible residents may also make appointments at local and regional clinics and pharmacies that offer vaccines.

The department also said that it plans to increase capacity at state-run sites, including at more sites to come online in the northern and southern regions of Rhode Island, with a goal of doubling the daily capacity at state-run sites from 1,400 to 2,800 over the coming weeks.

Massachusetts also announced Wednesday that residents over 65 and those with two health conditions will be able to receive the vaccine starting Thursday.