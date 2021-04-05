R.I. opens vaccine eligibility to people in 50s, 25K appointments to be released this week

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 50 or older Monday.

The state planned to release 25,000 appointments this week, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, including 7,300 appointments to be made available Tuesday around 9 a.m. through two state-run sites and three regional vaccination sites.

“This is good momentum,” he said last week, announcing the planned expansion.

People can also register for appointments through the state’s retail pharmacy partners, including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Stop & Shop and Walmart. Those doses are made from a federal program that doesn’t go through the state government.

- Advertisement -

The state, as of Monday, had vaccinated fully nearly 257,000 people, according to the R.I. Department of Health. In addition, the state had administered a first dose to 374,696 people.

The state is scheduled to open vaccination to people in their 40s next week and residents aged 16 or older the following week.

For more information on registering for a vaccination, visit https://covid.ri.gov/vaccination.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

Update: Adds information on the release of vaccine appointments on Tuesday in second paragraph.