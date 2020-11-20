R.I. Philharmonic to further decrease its audience size for upcoming shows

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday that its limited-sized in-person audience attending Saturday’s performances will be smaller in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The orchestra will reduce its live-audience capacity for the first seven dates of its new season, including Saturday’s two “Beethoven at 250” performances, from 250 people down to 100. The orchestra previously announced in September that it planned to have limited audience members for live shows.

The orchestra said the reduced audience size, done voluntarily, represents 5% of available seating at The Vets, and that various safety measures, including mask-wearing, will remain in place.

Performances will also continue to be livestreamed for subscribers, the orchestra said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.