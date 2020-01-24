PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in New England in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

The Ocean State’s 3.5% rate, level with the national rate, edged ahead of only Connecticut’s 3.7% rate in the region. However, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate also posted the second-highest percentage point decline in the region, falling 0.5 percentage points over the year, following Maine’s 0.6 percentage point decline.

Rhode Island experienced an increase in labor force over the year, as well as nonfarm payrolls. The number of unemployed declined, as well.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island employment figures here.

New England employment figures from December:

Vermont had a 2.3% unemployment rate in December, a 0.3 percentage point decline year over year. The state experienced declines in labor force and the number of unemployed in that time but had an increase in nonfarm employment. Vermont also tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the nation in December with Utah and South Carolina.

New Hampshire had a 2.6% unemployment rate for the month, a 0.2 percentage point increase over the year. The state had also had increases in labor force, nonfarm employment and tthe number of unemployed.

Massachusetts’ unemployment rate declined 0.3 percentage points over the year to 2.8%. The state saw a labor force increase and declines in the number of unemployed and nonfarm payrolls.

Maine had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in December, a 0.6 percentage point decline year over year. The state saw declines in labor force and the number of unemployed but had an increase in nonfarm payrolls.

Connecticut had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in December, a 0.1 percentage point decline year over year. The state’s labor force and nonfarm payrolls increased but the number of unemployed declined.