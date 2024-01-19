R.I. school ratings don’t add up

National Education Association Rhode Island Executive Director Mary K. Barden says rating a public school based on its weakest performance area doesn’t make sense. She’s right. The state has been doing this for several years. But its “star rating system” came under increased public scrutiny recently after Providence’s Classical High School dropped from four to two stars on a scale to five due to a low score on English-language proficiency. The rest of the school’s performance measures were all high, but the state’s overall rating system only considers how well the school did in its lowest-rated metric. So, is Classical a high-performing school or not? And what about other schools doing well in most but not all areas? Equally problematic, schools that don’t have enough students to qualify in a given area get a pass, meaning it doesn’t affect their overall rating. Schools should be encouraged to improve weaknesses without blotting out their overall strengths.