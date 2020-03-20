R.I. unemployment claims related to COVID-19 near 30K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment claims due to COVID-19 had reached 29,428 by the end of Thursday, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

There were 5,565 flings on Thursday, due to the effects of the virus pandemic.

Total unemployment claims in the state since March 9 was 31,853.

The DLT on Friday also said that there had been 3,538 temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 in the state, including 831 filed Thursday. TDI claims in the state since March 9 have totaled 5,467.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus at 1 p.m.