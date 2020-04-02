R.I’s COVID-19-related unemployment claims jump to 83.5K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 4,421 in Rhode Island Wednesday, to 83,482, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Thursday.

DLT began tracking the figure on March 9. Since then total UI claims, including those due to COVID-19, have reached 87,663.

Temporary Disability claims due to COVID-19 increased by 184 Wednesday to a total of 7,128. Total TDI claims in the state since March 9 are up to 12,981.