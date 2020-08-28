Raimondo announces creation of Municipal Resilience Task Force to address post-COVID-19 plans

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is forming a Municipal Resilience Task Force to develop recommendations to help economic resiliency and to acquire cost savings while improving services for Rhode Islanders, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced Friday.

The group will be tasked with developing strategies and policies to prepare for a post-COVID-19 future, the governor said. This will include quantifying the impacts of the pandemic, developing methods to create resilient municipal budgets, exploring intergovernmental and shared services, exploring the implementation of innovations and technologies, and reviewing municipal revenues, costs drivers and state mandates.

The task force will have eight members from the public, private and nonprofit sectors, including:

James Diossa, mayor, Central Falls, and president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns. Diossa will be chair of the task force.

Jorge O. Elorza, mayor, Providence.

Kate Michaud, town manager, Warren.

Andy Nota, town manager, East Greenwich.

Joe Codega, chief economic policy analyst, R.I. Office of Management and Budget.

Steve Coleman, chief, Division of Municipal Finance, R.I. Department of Revenue.

Michael DiBiase, CEO and president, Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

Michael D’Amico, finance consultant, D’Amico Consulting.

“With so much financial uncertainty, now is the time to begin exploring creative steps they can take to become more efficient and flexible,” said Raimondo. “This task force will bring together a diverse group of community leaders who are committed to addressing and responding to the immediate challenges presented by COVID-19, while simultaneously working together to build a more resilient Rhode Island in the days to come.”

